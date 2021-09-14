Herbert “Hub” Marion Carlisle, 92, of Dayton passed away on September 9, 2021 in Baytown. Mr. Carlisle was born December 13, 1928 in Sour Lake, Texas to parents, Floyd A. Carlisle and Bertha M. Pritchett Carlisle.

Hub was a graduate of Hull Daisetta High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post in Dayton. He had lived in Dayton for the past 35 years and was previously a longtime resident of Baytown. Though the years he worked on the pipeline inspector before his retirement for Texas Eastern Energy.

Mr. Carlisle was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Frances Fingleman Carlisle; and two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his sons, Boyce V. Carlisle and wife Marilyn and Aaron L. Carlisle; his grandchildren, Aaron Scot Carlisle, Christopher Carlisle, Micah Carlisle, Jason Carlisle, and Jennifer Kovalcik; thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous other family members and friends.

A graveside service for Hub will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

