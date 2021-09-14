Nancy Gayle Allen, age 70 of Porter, Texas passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born September 15, 1950 in Cameron, Texas to parents Henry and Mattie Gibbs who preceded her in death along with her son, Jackie Ray Allen, Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Jackie Ray Allen, Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Beale and husband Ronnie; brothers, Timothy Gibbs and Cecil Gibbs; grandchildren, Breanna Beale, Kierstein Abshire and husband Ryan, Jared Allen and Cameron Allen; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Rexx Abshire; daughter-in-law, Christine Allen; nephews, Cecil Gibbs, II. and Jacob Gibbs; nieces, Stephanie Gibbs and Alyssa Gibbs; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

