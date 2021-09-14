Sylvia Louise Rhoden, age 88 of Friendswood, Texas passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born July 30, 1933, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Henry and Irene Jasper who preceded her in death along with her husband, Raymond Rhoden; brothers, Talmadge Jasper and Henry Jasper; and sisters, Bill Nugent and Russie Bagley.

Mrs. Rhoden attended West Side Church of Christ and was formerly an active member of the American Business Women’s Association.

Survivors include her children, Scott Rhoden, Mark Rhoden, Bradley Rhoden and wife Kelli; grandchildren, Alyssa Rhoden and Cade Rhoden; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

