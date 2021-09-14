Shiloah Springer, 48, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born July 27, 1973, in Austin, Texas.

Shiloah was a former resident of Louisiana and had lived most of his life in the Dayton-Cleveland area. He had spent his high school years in Channelview. Shiloah was a fire protection installer. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Shiloah is preceded in death by his son, Blaine Springer and grandfather, Joseph Richard Rodgers. He is survived by his mother, Mary Zabka Reid and husband, David; his father, Jeff Zabka; children, Casey Springer, Briana McRae and husband, Kevin and Bailey Nickens; sister, Felecia Gass and husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Mason, MaKenna, Madilynn, Matthew, and Bentley; aunt, Jeannie Rodgers and many other relatives and friends.

Services for Shiloah will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton, with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas, 77535 (936) 258 5300.

