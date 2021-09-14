Mary Dodd Maley, 75, previously of Liberty, Texas and most recently of Livingston passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her residence. Mary was born in Baytown, Texas on November 4, 1945 to parents Willie Dodd and Mamie Sledge Dodd.

Mary was a wonderful homemaker and took pride in taking care of her husband and home. She loved hummingbirds and being outside working in her flower beds. Mary enjoyed painting ceramics, working crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband of thirty-six years Aubrey Ronnie Maley; brother WC Dodd; and brother William Dodd. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sister Stella Dodd; sister Joyce Vaag; brother Jimmy Dodd and wife Martha; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held 2 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575.

