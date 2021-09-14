Stefanie Angel Attaway, 50, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born on Saturday, July 31, 1971, in Houston, Texas to Marcell Eddie Attaway and Rochelle Louise (Bunting) Attaway, both of whom have preceded her in death. Stephanie was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Attaway.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Ashley Attaway, Leocadia Salinas, Angelina Attaway, and Dustin Wheatley; brothers, Joe Attaway, Joe (Gogo) Attaway, Jason Browning, Eddie Attaway, Mark Attaway, William Attaway, and Carl Jackson; sisters, Carla Jackson, Melissa Lopez and Angel Sue Reagan; grandchildren, Uriah, Isaiah, Angel, Brice, Cameron, Aniyah, and Milani; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Nobody Knows.

Nobody knows the pain I fell inside.

It all started before she even died.

As I watched her go from being independent and strong, to being very weak and not being able to get along.

That was the hardest moments that I ever had to live.

Nobody knows how much more I wish I had to give.

I said a prayer the night before she passed away.

I said “God please don’t let her suffer”.

“If only it be your will, Oh Lord”,

and he took her the next day.

Love Always,

Angel.

