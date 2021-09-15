Austin William Bond, born November 22, 1993 in Houston, Texas to Donald Bond and Christine Rayburn, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Katelyn Bond and best-buddy Theo; his parents, Donald Bond, and Christine and Chris Rayburn; his brother, Chandler Bond and his wife, Nicole; his sister, Elizabeth Rayburn; his great-grandmother, Marion Best; his grandparents, Carol and Phil Gerber, Wanda Ritchie, Alan Best, Jesse Ritchie, and David and Carol Rayburn; nieces, Trinity and Cora; his aunts, Wendi Lewis, Sheila Sprayberry and husband, Chad; cousin Brad; and Amanda Rayburn; his in-laws, David and Kim Cade; brother and sister in law, Jason and Tiffany Slankard; nieces and nephew Cadence, Aisley, and Jase Slankard; as well as numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.

Austin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Howard Bond.

Austin grew up in Liberty, Texas, and attended Liberty High School. It was during this time he met his wife Kate at church in the youth group. They immediately became high school sweethearts and started a life together. After high school, Austin and Kate attended the University of Houston where Austin earned his bachelor’s degree. Austin proposed to Kate in the spring of 2016 and they married August 14, 2016.

Austin worked at St. Augustine Catholic School as an educator teaching junior high history, math, science and religious studies. Austin made a tremendous impact on his school and the lives of his students. Once he received his diagnosis, he retired and began focusing on his health and his family.

During the 3 ½ years Austin battled cancer, his faith was strong. He clung to Jesus, his wife, family, and to the church. Austin’s hobbies included making music – especially playing guitar, culinary creations, video games, and watching tv. His testimony is a story of love and faith and an example to all. Now, we celebrate that Austin is eternally healed.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Holy Rosary Church, 3617 Milam Street in Houston, Texas. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chandler Bond, Ross Meche, Key Buchanan, Tyler Robins, Jordon Andrews, and Jason Slankard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or to his wife, Katelyn Bond. A very special thanks goes out to Dr. Hussein Tawbi, MD, Kourtney Augustyn, PA, Charles Paulino RN, BC, and the rest of the MD Anderson melanoma team for the love, support and care dedicated to Austin for the past 3 ½ years.

“Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?” He said to him,” ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”

