Linda K. Silcox passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021 in her home in Livingston, TX. She was born on February 12, 1949 in Cleveland, TX to Lester Lightner and Edris Condra Lightner. After graduating from Cleveland High School she became a nurse and worked at Galaxy Manor Nursing Home for many years.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Pete, Glen, Buddy, and Billy Joe Pressley.

Also by granddaughter Sunshine Wendi. She is survived by daughter Shelly Spray and husband Jerry, son Bill Sangster and wife Margaret, and daughter Amanda Holler and husband Buck. Brenda Lightner Groce, her sister, lives in Louisiana with her husband, Rev James Groce. One of her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Nicholas and Kaitlin Spray, Gavin Player, and Carter Holler. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to acknowledge Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, TX for taking care of all arrangements and walking us through this extremely difficult process.

If you would like to honor her memory we are asking for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

