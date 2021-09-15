Jesse Lynn Ritchie, 75, of Hardin, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2021. Jesse was born January 18, 1946 in Houston, Texas to parents Jesse Jackson Ritchie and Faye Myrtle Kellogg Ritchie.

Jesse had been a resident of Hardin since 1992. He loved the Lord and had previously attended North Main Baptist Church. Jesse retired after a long career as a millwright for the City of Houston. He was an excellent mechanic and enjoyed small engine repair. He also enjoyed watching westerns, making custom jewelry, and attending local trade days. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Jesse was a regular diner at Simply Country in Moss Hill where he ate breakfast every day.

Jesse is survived by many family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

