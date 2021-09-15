James Brett Hall passed peacefully from this cowboy life to the next on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Born in Houston, Tx on December 5, 1981, he spent all his life around Dayton, Tx close to the life he loved as a cowboy and livestock producer. He always knew who he was and what he was meant to do. Rather than dreaming of a life he wanted, he lived the dream.

As a friend described him, he was a cowboy, every inch of him, from the day he was born. He was also described as a cowboy’s cowboy and was happiest on his horse riding through knee-high lush grass, surrounded by his cowdogs or his hog-hunting dogs. Brett was a friend to many and known to many more. Although he most treasured his family and friends, Brett also had many goals in his life. Though his time was short, as he would often tell the people around him, he accomplished everything he set out to do in the time he was given. Brett expressed enormous gratitude to the entire team of medical professionals who have been along for the journey these last years, but most especially to Dr. Amer Zaheer, for whom he had the most profound respect and admiration.

He is survived by his grandmother, Ruth McMullan (Nemaw), parents, Drs. James and Donna Kay Hall, sister Marcia Jackson (husband Tyler), brother Brian Hall, and nephew and nieces Eli, Olivia, and McKenna. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and their spouses Belynda Counts (husband John), Peggy McMullan, Lance Hall (wife Kathy), Tim Hall (wife, Sheree), and Beth Hall. Cousins include Chad Counts, Brad Counts, Kami, Kellan, and Kassi Counts and David, Michael, and Andy Hall along with a host of extended family members. Among the surviving special loved ones is long-time friend and sweetheart, Jessy Lee.

Preceding Brett in death are his grandparents, Thomas McMullan (G-Dad), Truman Hall (Paw), Dorothy Hall (Nanny), and sister, Katy Hall.

To the ones that knew Brett, he was a one-of-a-kind, independent, fun-loving, storytelling man who relished the life he embraced and went all out with living it with gusto and few regrets. He was a man of faith who communed with God while surrounded by the world He created and was refreshed and inspired by it. God’s world was Brett’s cathedral. He believed in Jesus’ teaching that “whatsoever you do to the least of your brothers and sisters, you do unto me”. He touched the lives of many in ways that only he could. We all will miss him greatly.

Services for Brett will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Dayton Christian Center, 470 County Road 455, Dayton, TX 77535 with speaker Brother David Hylton. The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Stacey Memorial Park Cemetery in Devers, Texas under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Castillo Children’s Center in Woodville, Tx. The address is 207 N. Nelius St. Woodville, Tx 75979.

