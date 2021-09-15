Norma Elizabeth Renteria, age 43 of Porter, Texas passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born October 26, 1977 in Michoacan, Mexico to parents Juan Renteria and Maria de la Luz Alvear. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Severiano Renteria, Remedios Barrera, and Victoria Pineda.

Survivors include her husband, Roberto Montiel; parents, Juan Renteria and Maria de la Luz Alvear; grandfather, Adolfo Alvear; daughter, Maria Lizbeth Renteria; sons, Alexander Renteria and Daniel Montiel; brothers, Jose Renteria, Luis Renteria, and Juan Renteria; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

