Alma Lucy Rodriguez, 24, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Alma was born on July 21, 1997 in Beaumont to parents Jose Rodriguez and Lucila Banda Rodriguez.

Alma was a wonderful daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, cousin, co-worker and friend. She worked at Tractor Supply in Liberty and was well known for her big smile and kind heart. Alma was sweet, caring and giving. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Alma is preceded in death by her Aunt Maria Luisa Banda. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents Jose and Lucila Rodriguez; sister Isabel Rodriguez; brother Manuel Rodriguez and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A funeral mass will take place 10 AM Friday, September 17, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church, 411 Milam Street Liberty, Texas 77575. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Manuel Rodriguez, David Banda, Omar Banda, Jose Banda, Alvaro Banda, Uriel Rodriguez and Pedro A. Hernandez.

