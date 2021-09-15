Kenneth Ray Majors, 73, of Tyler, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Anahuac. He was born on April 30, 1948, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Freddy and Betty Jean Fingleman Majors. Kenny graduated from Liberty High School, class of 1966.

Kenny was a man of many trades. He was an entrepreneur in the grocery and retail business, ran a newspaper route after hours, worked in disaster relief, and any other odd jobs that kept him busy. Kenny’s love and passion was running retail grocery markets something that he had done all of his life. He worked and managed Lewie’s in Liberty for over twenty years before opening his own retail markets in both Liberty and Dayton. Kenny used to spend the first Monday weekend at Canton Trade Days selling products from his business Bee Natural, although, he probably did less selling and more visiting. Kenny was a man with a kind soul, was people-oriented and personable, which is why he was so successful in his businesses. He was also very giving and truly cared for his customers, especially those who fell on hard times, helping them out the best way possible. He made everyone feel important and always gave more than he had. After Kenny’s retirement, he managed and worked with the new family business in hopes that it would thrive. No matter what the job was, he selflessly worked as hard as he could so others would be successful.

Kenny was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was also a nurturer and loved animals, such as chickens, deer, cows and honeybees. Kenny’s fondest interest was spending time with his family and friends, whom he loved so dearly. If he had settled in any area for anytime, people knew who he was. Kenny loved to tell stories, make jokes, and do anything to make people laugh and smile. He was a former member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, where he also served as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Kenny was also a member of Ducks Unlimited in Liberty. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother Shirley; and in-laws Bud and Echo Devore. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his sons Chris Majors, and Lance Majors and wife Stacey; his daughter Leslie Foster and husband Brent; his grandchildren Megan Pope and husband Kyle, Cole and Blake Majors, Luke, Abby and Hailey Foster; his brothers Clint Majors and wife Cathy, Fred Majors and wife Lisa, Dale Majors and Greg Majors; his step-sister Kelly Corbin Hanania; his children’s mother Diane Majors; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Kenny’s life will be held at 3pm, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409 Road, Old River-Winfree, Texas, with Pastor Ronnie Webb, officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome

To send flowers to Kenneth’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

