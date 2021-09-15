Juan Francisco De Leon, 41, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, March 12, 1980, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to J. Cruz De Leon Zuniga and Panfila (Rincon) De Leon, both of whom have preceded him in death. Juan was also preceded in death by his niece, Leticia Jacobo.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Nora Otero; children, Celia De Leon, Juan De Leon, Jr., Jesse De Leon, Ivan De Leon, and Daniel De Leon; brothers, Cruz De Leon, Jr. and wife Mayra Salgado, and Raul De Leon and wife Cynthia Rubio; sister, Irma De Leon and husband Isidro Sanchez; grandson, Juan De Leon, III; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Juan will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Celebration of Life for Juan will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Interment for Juan will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Alejandro officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Jesse De Leon, Juan De Leon Jr., Manuel De Leon, Raul De Leon, Cruz De Leon Jr., Derrick De Leon, Joshua De Leon, and Gabriel De Leon.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

