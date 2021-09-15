Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 13, 2021:

Gore, David Michael – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Frizzell, Gary Joe – Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid and Displaying Fictitious License Plate

Del Valle, Rafael Antonio – Hold for Childress County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Involving Elderly

Bundick, Darren Herschel – Falsification of Drug Test

Linenemann, Christopher Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

