Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 13, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 13, 2021:

  • Gore, David Michael – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Frizzell, Gary Joe – Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid and Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Del Valle, Rafael Antonio – Hold for Childress County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Involving Elderly
  • Bundick, Darren Herschel – Falsification of Drug Test
  • Linenemann, Christopher Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
