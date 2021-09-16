Bobbie Louise Yancey, age 84 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was born February 5, 1937 in Center, Texas to parents Samuel and Ada Ferguson who preceded her in death along with her brother, Billy Gene Ferguson; sister, Juanita Jones and husband Guy “Sleepy” Jones; and sister-in-law, Hollie Ferguson.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Robert Yancey; sons, Michael Yancey, Ronnie Yancey and wife Georgia; daughters, Peggy Shepard and husband Robert, and Terri Gilbert; brother, Samuel Jerrel Ferguson; grandchildren, Chris Yancey, Gene Gilbert, Candice Perkin, Shane Yancey, Rob Yancey, Keith Yancey, Heather Elliott, Cathleen Sanders, and Jake Yancey; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob, Jewel, Taylon, Tristan, Madison, Layla, Abi, Connor, Trenton, Austin, Dylan, Blake, Lilly, Violet, Emily, Charlotte, and Brody; great-great-grandchildren, Kase, Hattie, and Emiliano; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

