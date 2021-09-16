Florence E. Carter, age 91 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. She was born August 29, 1930 in Caney, Louisiana to parents Evan C. and Carrie Viola May who preceded her in death along with her husband of 67 years, Rufus Carter; son-in-law, Bruce W. Weathersby; and brothers, Jason, George, John and Zink.

Survivors include her son, Milton Carter and wife Pat; daughter, Viola Weathersby; brother-in-law, Leroy Carter; grandchildren, Wesley Weathersby, Chris Weathersby and wife Meredith, Timothy Weathersby and wife Misti, Kayla Green, Matt Carter, Mary Dickson and husband Taylor; great-grandchildren, Hunter Green, Scarlet Weathersby, Josephine Weathersby, Maddie Weathersby, Andre Weathersby, and Luke Dickinson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

