Johnnie B. Gates Robinson, 88, of Dayton, passed away September 13, 2021. Johnnie was born December 21, 1932, in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, to parents Ephen Gates and Lottie Stephen Gates.

Johnnie was a lifelong resident of Dayton. She retired from Dayton Independent School District after many years of employment. She dedicated herself to working at Sprit of Sharing in Liberty. She loved her family and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Johnnie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Robinson; daughter, Barbara Guillory; sister, Marinda Lee and two brothers, Charles and Ananias Gates. She is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn Robinson; son, Alvin Francis; sister, Eliza Guidry and husband, Albert; brother, Sherman Gates; grandchildren, Renae, Jay, Brandon (Erica), Marcus, Rachel, Rosie, Pat, Melissa, Lottie, Ephen and Nichole and a host of nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

