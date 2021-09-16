Alfred Douglas Pilgreen of Daisetta passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown. He was 78.

Alfred was born October 2, 1942, in Jennings Louisiana to Oscar Travis Pilgreen and Lorraine Goodman. He had lived in Daisetta most of his life and was a self-employed welder. He was a faithful member of Apostolic Tabernacle of Liberty.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nafanua Moaaliitele of Daisetta. Sons, Russell Moor of Baytown, Larry Moor and wife Jami of Daisetta, Reverend Herman Moor, and wife Janet of Liberty. Daughter, Denise Fiedler, and husband Patrick of Baytown, Brothers, Edward Pilgreen and wife Pat of Oregon, Henry Pilgreen of Batson.

Grandchildren: 12 great-grandchildren: 17 and great-great-grandchildren: 2.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. Officiating will be Reverend Herman Moor, Reverend Seth Moor, Reverend Esha Moor, and Reverend Trevor Smith. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park & Cemetery in Dayton.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Faith & Family from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Honoring Alfred Pilgreen as pallbearers are Kendall Fiedler, Kale Fiedler, Philip Pilgreen, Seth Moor, Elisha Moor, and Rev. Alex Perez. Honorary pallbearers are Odice Smith and Alex Perez Jr.

