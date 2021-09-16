Large drug stash, guns found during raid south of Dayton

A Mexican national is facing drug and gun charges stemming from an early morning raid on Sept. 8 of his home on CR 487 off of FM 1413 south of Dayton.

The raid, a joint effort by Homeland Security, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, found a major cache of drugs and weapons inside the home of Rafael Macedo Garcia, 44, of Dayton.

According to sources in the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, items seized during the raid were 1,226 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 ounces of cocaine, 18 pounds of marijuana and 14 weapons.

Garcia is currently being held without bond in the Liberty County Jail.

Charges against him include two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Prohibited Weapons.

Garcia, who has arrests in Liberty County dating back to 2004 including a previous hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, has a current detainer order that will require him to be deported once again to Mexico after he serves time for the recent criminal charges, should be be convicted.

