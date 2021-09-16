LCSO, College of the Mainland offering law enforcement academy starting in January

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is partnering once again with the College of the Mainland to offer a Basic Peace Officer Academy.

During these classes, which will be offered in the evening, students will be prepared for the state licensing exam through training on Penal Code, Traffic Enforcement, Use of Force, Cultural Diversity, Crisis Intervention Training, Professional Policing and Interacting with the Public.

Several instructors who are subject matter experts in their field will conduct the training.

The application process will begin Oct. 1, 2021. The Academy is scheduled to begin Jan. 31, 2022, with classes being held from 5:30 pm to 10:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To apply, prospective students can go onto the College of the Mainland website and download an application. Applications are also available at the sheriff’s office located at 2400 Beaumont Ave., Liberty, Texas.

For more information, perspective students may contact LCSO Sgt. Ann Marie Mitchell at 936-336-4500.

