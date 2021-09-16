Kelly Sanders Dillard, 55, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, May 10, 1966, in Galveston, Texas to William Sanders Dillard and Constance Marie (Goodson) Dillard, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 33 years Robin Dillard; daughter, Heather Dillard and partner Torin Wayne Regan; brother, Stacey Jack Dillard and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Thaelin, Varian, Sandra; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

