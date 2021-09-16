Marcos Anastacio Galvan, age 51, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, a beloved father to his five kids, husband to his wife and Pawpaw to his four grandkids, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 22, 1969, to parents Richard Galvan and Cordelia (Costello) Galvan.

Mark, as he was known, was a longtime resident of Baytown before moving to Mont Belvieu with his wife in 2006. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1988. Through most of his younger years he was a star soccer player with the Baytown Saints and a varsity soccer player in high school.

Mark worked throughout many of his years in the refinery plants as a X-rayer and later a pipe fitter. After leaving the refineries, he began learning the construction trade, eventually establishing his own company, M&M Services, with his eldest son Mark Anthony. When he wasn’t working, he would be helping his wife with her daycare business. He got a kick out of the daycare kids calling him Mr. Mark or telling the staff, “Mr. Mark can fix it.”

Mark would be the first to admit he was not perfect, but he was known to have a big heart and being a hard worker. He was willing to help anybody in any way he could. He truly loved the opportunity to help people, whether it was family, friends or just a stranger on the street. If you called him, no matter what day or what time, he was there. He may not have always been able to fix the problem, but he would try the best he could. Mark was also known to have a very social personality and very talkative. During gatherings, no matter who you were or whether you liked him or not, he always made sure you felt welcomed. There was no place he would go and not absolutely start up a conversation with whoever would listen.

Mark enjoyed watching his youngest daughter Gaby play softball, his youngest son Cristian play football, he enjoyed working alongside his son Ant, he enjoyed talking on the phone to his daughter Val, he enjoyed Face timing his daughter Sam and he especially loved eating popsicles and Gummi bears with his grandkids, Lincoln and Milah.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; Richard Galvan and Cordelia Galvan; his brother, Richard Galvan, Jr; his niece, Vanessa Guerra and his nephew, Johnathon Gonzales. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Alanis; His daughters, Valerie Monique Galvan, Samantha Lee Alanis and husband Antonio, Gabriella Alexis Alanis; his sons; Mark Anthony Galvan and wife Johanna, Cristian Andrew Galvan; his grandkids, Milah Rayne Montes(2), Lincoln Michael Montes(4), Trinity Nicole Montes(10), Janelle Alaina Galvan(11); his sisters, Vickie Rivera and husband Danny, Michelle Galvan and partner Michael Cisneros, Jessie Galvan-Longoria and husband Raul; nieces Monica A. Garcia and Vanessa G. Galvan-Longoria; nephews Raul G. Galvan-Longoria Jr, Vincent R. Galvan and Joshua M. Gonzales; along with a number of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

The family will receive family and friends beginning at 10am with funeral services beginning at 11 am, Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hillside Church located at 12319 Hwy 146 in Mont Belvieu, Texas. A private family gathering will be heard at Earthman Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackwell & Vasquez Funeral Home of Houston, Texas.

Mark was an avid Houston sports fan (Astros, Texans, Rockets). We encourage attendees to wear attire representing any one of these teams in memory of Mark.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

