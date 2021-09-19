Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 17, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 17, 2021:
- Bell Taplin, Lonnie B. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Lowe, Paris – Hold for Hardin County-Theft of Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Barnett, Christan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Robinson, Perry – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Stewart, Travis Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding
- Gonzales, John Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft
- Lilley, Joe – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Schuchardt, Matthew Lee – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Clark, Lennon Jesse – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief and Theft of Service
- Campbell, Raymond Russell – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more