Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 17, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 17, 2021:

Bell Taplin, Lonnie B. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Lowe, Paris – Hold for Hardin County-Theft of Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Barnett, Christan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Robinson, Perry – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Stewart, Travis Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding

Gonzales, John Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft

Lilley, Joe – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Schuchardt, Matthew Lee – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Clark, Lennon Jesse – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief and Theft of Service

Campbell, Raymond Russell – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

