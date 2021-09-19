Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 16, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 16, 2021:

  • Esquivel, Johnny Lee III – Hold for Fort Bend County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury (two counts)
  • Simmons, Olympia Sherea – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Selph, Cheryl Lynn – Criminal Mischief
  • Christian, Eugene Jr. – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Comeaux, Dylnn Christian – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Harvin, Whitney Corett – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Stevens, Josephine Rosetta – Hold for Jefferson County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Evading Arrest or Detention, Theft of Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft of Service
  • Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Vonner, Terrance Oshay – Possession of Marijuana
  • Carreon, Nina Angelica – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Property
  • Cooke, Latisha Elaine – Criminal Trespass
