Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 16, 2021:

Esquivel, Johnny Lee III – Hold for Fort Bend County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury (two counts)

Simmons, Olympia Sherea – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Selph, Cheryl Lynn – Criminal Mischief

Christian, Eugene Jr. – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Comeaux, Dylnn Christian – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Harvin, Whitney Corett – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stevens, Josephine Rosetta – Hold for Jefferson County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Evading Arrest or Detention, Theft of Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft of Service

Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Vonner, Terrance Oshay – Possession of Marijuana

Carreon, Nina Angelica – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Property

Cooke, Latisha Elaine – Criminal Trespass

