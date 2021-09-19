Shirley Ann Jeffcoat, 74, of Votaw, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, October 1, 1946, in Nacogdoches, Texas to William Oldfield and Myrtis (Lundy) Oldfield, both of whom have preceded her in death. Shirley was also preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest A. Smith and Steve Jeffcoat, son, Rickey Smith, and a host of brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sheila Jeffcoat and husband Richard, and Joseph Smith and wife Lisa; brothers, John and Gene Oldfield; a host of grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Shirley will be held at Solid Rock Full Gospel on September 20, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services for Shirley will begin 12:00 pm following the visitation. Interment for Shirley will follow at Solid Rock Full Gospel. 4903 Stuart Rd. Votaw, Hardin County, Texas, 77376. Charles Peden officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Joseph Smith, Jr., Jessie Smith, Jimmy Smith, Joey McCreight, Richard Jeffcoat, Jr., and Joshua Jeffcoat.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Ann Jeffcoat

