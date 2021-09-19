Buddy Fregia, 90, of Liberty, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday September, 9, 2021, in Beaumont. He entered this world on February 6, 1931 in Liberty.

Buddy was born February 6, 1931 in Liberty, to George Dewey Fregia and Lula West, Buddy was a life long resident of Liberty, and was a retired oilfield worker, and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his son, Buddy Wayne Fregia; brothers, AC, Ervin, Woodie and Bobby Fregia. He is survived by his wife Georgia Fregia of Liberty; grandson Phillip Wayne Fregia of Hardin.

He is survived by his sister, Molly Rives of Hardin; brother, Merle Fregia of Hardin; daughter, Vanessa Kay Allen of California.

Graveside service will be held on Sunday September 20, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Moss Hill Cemetery in Moss Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

