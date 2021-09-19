Noe Adan (Guero) Rodriguez, 36, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence in Liberty. He was surrounded by his loving family. Noe was born in Houston, Texas on March 31, 1985.

Noe had an outgoing and fun personality. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with this family. Noe liked to go bowling and he loved music. He cherished his two girls more than life. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Noe was preceded in death by his brother Juan Pablo Rodriguez; and maternal grandparents Julio Lopez and Paola Gonzalez. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents Fidel Banuelos and Esperanza Lopez; his precious daughters Zoey Abigail Rodriguez and Olivia Nevaeh Rodriguez; brother Roberto Rodriguez; sister Juanita Rodriguez; sister Angelica Tudon and husband Jose Eduardo; brother Jose Rodriguez and wife Elsa Gallegos; sister Maria Fillmore and husband Shawn; sister Lorena Mata and husband Rodolfo; brother Omar Rodriguez; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM, Monday, September 20, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service. Rosary will begin at 7 PM. A funeral mass will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church, 411 Milam Street Liberty, Texas 77575. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

