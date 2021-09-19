Alma Lorine Sowell, 69, of Liberty passed away on September 16, 2021, in Liberty. Alma was born October 3, 1951, in Lebanon, Kentucky.

Alma had been a resident of Liberty for the past 6 years and a long-time resident of Dayton for over 45 years. She was a greeter at Wal Mart and was retired from Kinder-Morgan. Alma enjoyed riding her motorcycle and watching Game of Thrones. She loved her family, especially being with her grandchildren. Alma was a true chocolate lover.

Alma was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Jean Ward. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Carolyn Koehler; her grandchildren, Shawn Gore and Morgan Gore-Koczera and Timothy; great grandchildren, Presley Gore, Kody Gore-Koczera, Anne Gore, and Hydie Gore; sisters, Elizabeth Marx and Pam Bishop; brothers, Andy Mattingly and wife Kim; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to daughter-in-law, Lorine Gore and husband Johnny Gore.

Service for Mrs. Sowell will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at service time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

