Melissa Rae Brock, 59, of Dayton passed away on September 16, 2021, at home. Melissa was born October 30, 1961, in Dayton, Texas to parents, Lenard Brock, Jr. and Frances Spraker Brock.

Melissa was a lifelong resident of Dayton. She collected cookie jars and salt and pepper shakers. She loved the outdoors and tending her plants but most of all she loved her family.

Melissa was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Melinda Brock; her niece, Machelle Rayburn. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Rudy Castaneda; children, Wesley Bobo and wife Kati and Blake Bobo and wife Blanca; grandchildren, Emma Elias, Lylith Bobo and Owen Bobo; sisters, Marla Burch and husband Shelton; brothers, Jason Brock and wife Marie, Tryson Brock and wife Angie, Ladd Brock and wife Debbie; one aunt; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Also her fur baby, Marli.

Service for Melissa will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Pace-Stancil. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery.

