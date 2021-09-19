Greg Allen, age 69, of Dayton, passed away on September 15th, 2021 in Houston.

Greg was born July 8th, 1952 to parents William Dean Allen and Tennza Vee West Allen in Houston. Greg had been a resident of Dayton, Texas since June 8th, 1998 and was a former resident of League City. He retired from Dow Chemical after 29 years. Greg was a member of Kenefick Southern Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, relaxing on the back porch playing cards with his wife and taking outdoor naps in the hammock, but most importantly spending time with the love of his life, his wife Rose, their children and grandchildren.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Rose Allen; Children, Gregory Dean Allen, Jr. and wife Mary, Mindy “LuLu” Henry and husband Ryan, Derek Allen and wife Sara, Cody Allen and wife Jillian, and Kyle Allen; Grandchildren, Collin Allen, Hayden Allen, Tayler Zachary and husband Keegan, Jaggar Henry, Jonas Henry, Layla “Little LuLu” Henry, and Paxton Allen; great-granddaughter Olivia Zachary; sisters Yvette Allen, Teri Williams and Christie Emerson; brother Danny Allen; stepmother Darlene Williams; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Service for Greg will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Kenefick Southern Baptist Church in Kenefick, Texas with Pastor Jeff Day officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

