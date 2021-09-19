Brian Mitchell Crossley, age 63 of Livingston, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born September 29, 1957 in San Jose, California to parents Francis (Frank) Carroll Crossley and Ruhl Ann Cutright. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred Blackstone Crossley and Opal Lorene Harris Crossley; and maternal grandparents, Ruhl Kabelguard Cutright, Lemma Juanita Glasco Cutright, and Normal J. Savage.

Survivors include his wife, Tamyra Darlene Blevins Crossley; father, Francis (Frank) Carroll Crossley; son, Colter Blackstone Crossley and wife Sarah; daughters, Brittania Tess, Lassyn Anastassija and husband Thomas Darter, Blythe McKinnah and husband Blane Gill; adopted children, Olga, Atti, Bo, Ashlyn, and Marco; brothers, Todd Crossley and wife Delinda, Terry Crossley and wife Cindy, Brett Crossley and wife Kerry; grandchildren, Kaleb, Zane, Australia, Shiloh, Loxley and a granddaughter on the way, Griffin, Gabriel, Albert, Eric, and Casian; in-laws, Lexie and Jerry Huff; brother-in-law, Quentin Blevins; sister-in-law, Rhema Cruson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Romayor Cemetery, Romayor, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Colter Crossley, Thomas Darter, Blane Gill, Terry Crossley, Brett Crossley, and Todd Crossley. Honorary pallbearers will be Kaleb Hendrix and Zane Darter.

Brian Mitchell Crossley peacefully passed away at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Sugarland, Texas on September 14, 2021. His wife Tamyra was by his side, holding his hand, and with him diligently in the days before he passed just as she had been every day previously for the last forty-three years of their marriage.

Brian was born on September 29, 1957 in San Jose, California. He was the third of four boys born to Frank and Ruhl Ann Crossley.

As a young man, Brian grew up in beautiful, sunny California where he took a keen interest in woodworking, blacksmithing, carpentry, and outdoor activities. He graduated from Andrew P Hill High School in 1975. On November 12th, 1977, Brian married his first love and high-school sweetheart, Tamyra Darlene Blevins. Brian worked in the flooring trade, a skill he learned as an apprentice to his father, for twelve years before he surrendered to the ministry in 1993 and moved to Louisiana. He attended Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute and Seminary in Minden, LA and graduated in 1997. During this time, he was a pastor at Landmark Missionary Baptist church in Lufkin, Texas. In 2000, he surrendered to missionary work in Romania, where he, with his family, opened an orphanage. Brian and Tamyra made a significant difference in the lives of numerous children and in the community they lived in. During this seven-year period, they adopted three children: Olga, Atti, and Bo. Brian and his family moved back to the United States in 2007 and lived in Gardnerville, Nevada to be near family. In 2011, he and his family moved again to Houston, TX. In 2014, Brian and his wife Tamyra purchased property in Livingston, TX, where he and his wife Tamyra built a home, an art studio, planted trees and flowers, and enjoyed many weekends, holidays, and special moments with their children and grandchildren. He and his wife Tamyra were also members of First Baptist Church of Romayor. There they developed many friendships with like-minded people. During this time, Brian and his wife adopted Ashlyn, her husband Marco, and their children as a part of the family. Brian enjoyed many conversations and scripture studies with Brother David. His last years before retirement were spent as a truck driver for Pro Star Waste. He retired after seven years in June of 2021.

Brian was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Romayor, where he and his wife Tamyra used their skills to help do remodeling work and to serve wherever needed.

Brian loved his life and thoroughly enjoyed retirement as he had the opportunity to work on projects, make coffee for his wife every morning, and spend quality time with his wife Tamyra, children Colter, Brittania, Lassyn, and Blythe, and numerous grandchildren.

Brian and his wife Tamyra were often thought of by many as a living example of all that true, lasting love exemplifies. He was an amazing father to each of his children. He always made time to spend with his children and grandchildren no matter how challenging life was. He truly found no greater joy than spending time with his family.

Brian was an amazing husband and father. He was a man of integrity and faith. He was dearly loved and cherished by his friends and family. He would often say that he was already in Heaven as he would sit and genuinely enjoy being around the ones he loved. He will be forever missed by those who knew him, but his inspiration will live on through all the countless lives he impacted throughout his life here on earth.

