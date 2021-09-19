Randall Wayne Crowson, age 53, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born November 13, 1967 in Houston, Texas to parents John Allen and Darlene Crowson who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his companion, Sherry Lynn Strickland; son, Nathan Crowson; daughters, Kayla Lyons and husband David, Shelby Wallace and husband Tyler, and Christina Crowson; brothers, James Allen Crowson and wife Shey, and Johnathon Venable Crowson; grandchildren, Channing Lyons, Hagan Wallace, Harper Lyons, Ainsley Wallace, William Crowson, Beckham Lyons, Kaysen Crowson, Ella Wallace, Waymon Wallace, and Baby Randall; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

