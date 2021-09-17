Metallica awards Lone Star College funding for ‘Women in Heavy Metal’ initiative

Lone Star College was selected from a competitive field of community colleges across the country to receive additional funding by Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation. The money will support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education.

“We are so grateful for the amazing generosity of Metallica and their All Within My Hands Foundation,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “Their support of workforce education will make a real difference in the lives of the students who benefit from this grant.”

This is the third year in a row that LSC was awarded an AWMH grant in conjunction with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

“As a touring entity we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path,” said James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder. “From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople.”

This work is highlighted at a global level by leveraging the influence of Metallica who continue to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students. The Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its third year and has fundamentally improved the earning potential for students who become Metallica Scholars.

LSC intends to prioritize the grant to support welding and manufacturing technician non-credit programs with a focus on helping women in particular to join these in-demand careers. It is estimated that just 7.5 percent of all welders are women.

“The foundation and the band pay attention and follow these programs and students and there is no doubt that lives have been changed,” said Dr. Edward Frank, executive director of AWMH. “What makes this work so unique is that in addition to supporting students directly, our goal is not just to change individual lives, it is to unabashedly promote the trades as meaningful and well-paying career pathways.”

Metallica Scholars will be showcased to promote varying skilled trade pathways as a means to economic development. More information can be found at LoneStar.edu/Metallica.

“We are proud to work with Metallica to advance the career and technical education provided by the nation’s community colleges,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC president and CEO. “For Metallica to continue to invest in these students and communities is a testament to the power of the workforce education community colleges provide and we are proud to do this work with them.”

All Within My Hands (AWMH) was established in 2017 by Metallica as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also provides a mechanism for Metallica’s fans to become engaged in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services, and is fully supported by the band, the AWMH board and by fans. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board and a few special friends, so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, please visit www.allwithinmyhands.org.

As the voice of the nation’s community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for nearly 12 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC’s 1,040 member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

