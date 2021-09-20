Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 19, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 19, 2021:
- Pineda, Hector Javier – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Smith, Jonathan Matthew Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
- Perez, Marco Antonio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Capron, Meagean Denise – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Capron, Heather Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana
- William, Ronnie Dean – Injury to a Child
- Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hawes, David Alan – Impersonating a Public Servant and Reckless Driving
- Palmer, Jennifer Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Barrow, David Owen – Driving While License Invalid