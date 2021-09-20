Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 19, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 19, 2021:

  • Pineda, Hector Javier – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Smith, Jonathan Matthew Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Perez, Marco Antonio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Capron, Meagean Denise – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Capron, Heather Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana
  • William, Ronnie Dean – Injury to a Child
  • Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hawes, David Alan – Impersonating a Public Servant and Reckless Driving
  • Palmer, Jennifer Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Barrow, David Owen – Driving While License Invalid
