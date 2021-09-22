Fourth Annual Rock-N-Ride returns to Cleveland on Nov. 13

Cyclists will hit the roads in and around Cleveland on Nov. 13 for the Fourth Annual Rock-N-Ride, an annual bike ride hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Last year’s event saw 120 riders but organizers are preparing for a much higher turnout this year.

“We are anticipating as many as 200 riders. Originally Rock-N-Ride started out as an event featuring a bike ride and bands, but the ride has become so much more popular than the music part,” said Camille Landry, Rock-N-Ride chairperson.

Cyclists will choose between two scenic routes – a 28-mile path or a 52-mile path. Both travel through the picturesque Sam Houston National Forest outside of Cleveland, Texas. Early registration is $45 per rider. After Sunday, Oct. 24, the fee will be $50 per rider. Cyclists can sign up as a team or as individuals and the event will be limited to the first 300 people who sign up.

Registration on the day of the ride will begin at 6 a.m. on the 100 block of E. Crockett Street with the ride kicking off promptly at that location at 7 a.m. All cyclists will be provided with a light breakfast of fruit, kolaches and drinks prior to the ride. Riders will receive a complimentary Rock-N-Ride T-shirt and a swag bag.

Local law enforcement officers and members of motorcycle clubs will provide escort and security along the way. The committee has added four more SAG (support and gear) vans to ensure that riders with physical or mechanical difficulties have help along the way.

“We know there will be some people riding it by themselves for the first time. First-time riders could be a little slower. We don’t want them to feel left behind and isolated in the woods, so we have volunteers from the motorcycle clubs who will be riding along and staying at the intersections. They will help with some traffic control,” Landry said.

Along the route, there will be four rest stops provided by local businesses. At each rest stop, cyclists will be provided with snacks, water and other refreshments.

“This is a really beautiful route. The committee really enjoys putting out the signs the night before because it’s so pretty,” Landry said.

When cyclists finish their rides, they will be treated to tacos and refreshments as they enjoy music provided by DJ Roadhouse Randy.

Anne Vickery and Associates Realty is the event sponsor, though more sponsors are being sought. These sponsorships range in price from $250 to $3,200. Volunteers also are needed. For more information about sponsorship opportunities or volunteering, call 281-592-8786 or send email to info@clevelandtxchamber.com.

To register for Rock-N-Ride as a cyclist, go online to https://www.bikereg.com/rock-n-ride-cleveland or https://business.clevelandtxchamber.com/events/details/rock-n-ride-8832.

