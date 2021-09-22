17-year-old Kingwood male arrested for capital murder

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17-year-old Bryan Smith Jr. for the capital murder of a 14-year-old male who was shot and killed around 8 p.m. Monday on a sidewalk in the 25000 block of N. Kings Mill Lane in Kingwood.

The teen victim was shot multiple times.

“Detectives are still processing through evidence and conducting interviews; therefore, there is potential for further arrests related to the homicide. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation; however, all persons involved knew each other and this does not appear to be a random act of violence. We have no information that this is gang-related or related to the Porter High School incident on Saturday night,” said Lt. Scott Spencer, an MCSO spokesperson.

Smith was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, when the MCSO Homicide/Violent Crimes and SWAT units executed a search warrant at a residene in the 26000 block of Knights Tower Drive in Kingwood.

Smith’s booking photo is not available as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about this incident to please call 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Please refer to Case # 21A293752.

