Grand jury no-bills Plum Grove man over road barricade incident

A Liberty County grand jury has no-billed a criminal case against Donald Enloe, stemming from an incident that took place in September 2020. Enloe, who was working as a contractor for the City of Plum Grove to erect barricades at various intersections in the city, was charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

He and two others – Calvin Nelson and Craig Nelson – were allegedly embroiled in an argument over barricades that were restricting access to CR 5000 at Old Plum Grove Road.

“To make a long story short, I was on a log skidder and one of the other guys was on a large Kubota tractor. I pushed his tractor off the road,” Enloe said, adding that he was attempting to prevent the city-owned barricades from being removed or destroyed.

An assault ensued with Enloe suffering injuries that required him to be in the hospital for three days.

“I had to undergo heart surgery for busted blood vessels,” he said.

As the grand jury chose not to indict Enloe, the matter is now resolved, at least criminally. Misdemeanor charges against the Nelsons were previously disposed.

While Enloe is pleased that the criminal case against him is at an end, he told Bluebonnet News that he is still considering a civil complaint or suit, and will be seeking the advice of his attorney, Mark Lieberman of Fort Worth.

See related article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

