Driver fleeing police causes crash on FM 787

A 38-year-old Conroe man, Todd Aaron Wisnewski, is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly fled from Cleveland police investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle on Monday, Sept. 20, ultimately crashing into another vehicle and causing a major accident on FM 787.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, dispatchers received a call around 6 p.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle leaving the Grand Oaks Reserve subdivision. The caller advised dispatchers that the male driver of the vehicle had repeatedly knocked on her door, and she had told him to leave but he had refused.

Moments later, Cleveland police responded to the scene and observed a vehicle matching the description given to them as it turned right onto E. Houston, traveling westbound. Officer Kelly maneuvered to get behind the vehicle, which was reportedly driving erratically. Kelly activated his patrol unit’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle continued on, reportedly accelerating to high speeds.

The pursuit continued to FM 787 eastbound as the fleeing vehicle reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour, Broussard said.

“The vehicle passed Campbell Street continuing eastbound out Highway 787 toward the airport. Officer Kelly said the vehicle was driving very reckless, almost causing several head-on collisions with vehicles traveling in the opposite lane. The fleeing subject was driving on the grassy shoulder of the narrow two-lane highway, which has no improved shoulders,” Broussard said.

Just west of Shade Grocery Store, the vehicle collided with the rear end of a 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV that was occupied by a 35-year-age male driver and his 9-year-old daughter. The SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a stop; fortunately, both the driver and his daughter received non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene by EMS.

The fleeing driver was handcuffed and placed under arrest.

After his arrest, Wisnewski reportedly was found to be in possession of what is believed to be illegal narcotics – a white powder substance, possibly cocaine, several pills, several syringes containing what police believe is methamphetamine, and a bottle of an unknown substance believed to be heroin, Broussard said.

Wisnewski is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, a third-degree felony, Evading Arrest or Detention, a Class A misdemeanor, two counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony.

Municipal Court Judge Ralph Fuller set Wisnewski’s total bonds at $190,000 .

“This could have resulted in more serious injuries, and been fatal. Most drivers who attempt to flee from law enforcement officers are always captured,” Broussard said. “Subjects who choose to evade police in 2,000 to 5,000-pound motor vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed should consider other innocent motorists and their families. Many inexperienced drivers have very little control of vehicles travelling at such a high rate of speed. It’s pretty much like operating a missile in and around other vehicular traffic on a public roadway at such dangerous speeds.”

Broussard expressed appreciation for the first responding agencies that assisted with treating the injured father and daughter and apprehending Wisnewski.

“Thanks to Allegiance EMS, Tarkington Fire Department, Liberty Co. Prct. #6 Constables Offices, and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

