Betty Jane Jones, age 74 of Splendora, Texas passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born September 30, 1946, in Yuma, Arizona to parents R.C. and Lula Jane Shook Benton who preceded her in death along with her brother, Jerry Wayne Hubbard.

Betty was a 56-year resident of the Splendora area. She spent many years in education, and taught at Cleveland Intermediate School, as well as Splendora as a science teacher.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce McKinzie and Brian Mladenka (LaDonna); daughter, Belinda Melder (Bobby); brother, Larry Hubbard; grandchildren, Kayla Tracy, Dylan Mladenka, Zaine Melder, Marayah McKinzie, Logan Mladenka, and Brionna Mladenka; great-grandchildren, Sloan and Sawyer Tracy; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

