Jesse Lynn Lankford was born in Houston, Tx on February 18, 1963, and passed from this life to his eternal life on Monday, September 20, 2021, in Mont Belvieu, TX.

Jesse had lived the last two years in Mont Belvieu and was previously a resident of League City. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pasadena and a member of the Bay Area Club in Baytown. He was also a long-term supporter of The Wheelhouse in Deer Park. Jesse enjoyed cars, music, and running. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and worshiping the Lord.

Jesse built his career in the Oil and Gas Industry and made friends for life through the decades of his career by not just being a legend in his own right, but a man admired, who all wanted to listen to him, and not just about work, but to listen to his stories. He loved to share his testimony.

Jesse devoted his life to showing kindness and love to all those around him. Jesse thrived on speaking from his heart to everyone he encountered.

Jesse was a man of faith and shared his love for God with anyone who would listen. He wanted to share God’s word with anyone that would listen. He was a man that firmly believed faith would guide him to salvation. Jesse believed in walking by faith, not by sight.

Jesse was a bright light to all the lives he touched, and he leaves this world a little dimmer without him here.

Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Lankford.

Jesse is survived by his wife; Brandy Lankford, his mother; Brenda Rowan and husband Bubba; his children, Haley Moncivais and husband Marc, and son; Jesse Jay Lankford; his grandson, Ryan Lynyrd Serna; his sister, Jamie Simm and husband Jon; his stepdaughters, Megan Albright and husband Cameron and Kortnee Goodman and husband AJ; step grandson, Ryland Albright; also, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton.

Services for Jesse will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton.

