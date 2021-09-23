Jack Dale Welch, age 75, of Etoile, Texas, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hospice in The Pines in Lufkin. Jack was born in Kountze, Texas on December 1, 1945 to parents Elzie Jack Welch and Claudia Mae Harris Welch.

Jack was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved spending time with his family and playing dominoes with his grandchildren. Jack was the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back. He was always there when you needed him. Jack loved to fish and hunt. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his loving and devoted wife of fifty-eight years, Barbara Welch; and brother Johnny Earl Welch. He leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter Shelia Welch; son Jack N. Welch; son Johnny Welch; son Stephen Welch; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held 2 PM, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Steve Welch, Jack Welch, Mike Rawlinson, Jack Welch, Jr., Kyle Wayne Welch and Zack Moore. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Leonard and Johnny Welch.

