Thurman James LeNormand, age 80, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Rosemont Assisted Living in Humble. He was born on July 22, 1941 in Liberty to parents Cleo LeNormand and Bernice Gilfillan-LeNormand.

T.J. or Poppy as his friends and family called him graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School, class of 1959. He attended three years at University of Texas before deciding to go to work in the Oil & Gas Industry where he had a long and successful career until he retired. T.J. had a brilliant mind and strong work ethic. He could fix anything. His attention to detail and craftsmanship was extraordinary. He took pride in everything he did and it showed.

Poppy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He met his soul-mate and best friend, Carolyn LeNormand when they were both in elementary school. They married in August of 1963. They had many adventures throughout the years and created a beautiful home together to raise their family. Poppy was a gifted story-teller with a great sense of humor. He always looked on the bright side. He was a long standing member of First United Methodist Church in Liberty. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

T.J. was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Gwayne LeNormand. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of fifty-eighty years, Carolyn LeNormand; son Daron James LeNormand; daughters Shelby Lynn LeNormand-Fregia and husband Brett; Jordan Nicole LeNormand; daughter-in-law Bess Coleman; granddaughters Lacie Brooke Coleman, Caitlyn Rose Coleman; brother T.C. LeNormand; brother-in-law Michael Enoch LaCour; and his beloved fur baby, Kimber. In addition, he leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 12-2 PM, Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 2 PM with Pastor Jose Flores officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty.

“I see trees of green, red roses too, I see them bloom, for me and you, and I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”

