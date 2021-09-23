William “Billy” Joe Yohey, 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on September 7, 1961, in Miami, Ohio, to William Harold Yohey and the late Norma Marie Campbell Yohey. In February of 2017, on Super Bowl Sunday, Billy came to Texas to live with his brother Jimmy and sister-in-law Rachel.

Billy pursued many interests, some of which were watching television, specifically wrestling, Facebooking and previously mowing the yard. He was a good hearted man inside and out. Billy was the type of person who would do anything to help anyone, it did not matter what the situation was. If one were to be asked they might say that he was a “big talker” and was the center of attention at all times. Billy’s family was his pride and joy, he enjoyed nothing more than the time he spent with them all. He loved living with his brother and sister-in-law, Rachel. Billy adored his nieces and nephews and loved them unconditionally. He also loved his brother’s grandchildren as if they were his own.

Billy was a loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his mother Norma; and his sister Kathy Fries. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his father William “Bill” Yohey of Piqua, Ohio; his sister Gale Garwood and husband Bart of Piqua, Ohio; his brother Jimmy Yohey and wife Rachel of Dayton, Texas; his brother-in-law Richard Fries of Covington, Ohio; his nephews and nieces Daniel Yohey and wife Leslie, Miranda Carroll and husband Cherad, Joshua Yohey and wife Ashley, and Cody Hunter and wife Kayla; his great-nephews and great- nieces Kadence Carroll, Keira Carroll, Camryn Yohey, Addison Yohey, Ayden Cummings, and Vivian Yohey; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Joshua Yohey, Cherad Carroll, Mikey Barron, Robert Pitman, Corey McCracken, Amin Merino and Daniel Yohey.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St., Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will be held at 3pm, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home. A graveside service and committal immediately following in Linney Cemetery, in Dayton.

