Penny Ann Brown, “Ms. Ann,” 62 of Batson, Texas, was called home to the pearly gates into the warm embrace of her loving Father on the 17th of September 2021.

Ms. Ann was born on the 15th of December 1958 in Delano, CA to the late Raymond Lee Brown Sr. and Sylvia June Brown.

She is reunited with her daddy Raymond Lee Brown Sr. and brother Jimmy Dale Brown.

She will be lovingly remembered by her girls Rebecca and husband Billy Mills of Batson TX, Connie Myers of Batson TX, Yvonne, and husband Ryan Fenocchi of Bandera TX, Jessica Myers of Bandera TX, and Michelle Myers of Batson TX. Her grandbabies Bryce Rojas, Alyssa Smith, Ava Rojas, Madison Smith, Keaira and Korben Fenocchi, Betty and husband Anthony Mendoza. Her siblings Raymond Lee Brown Jr. of Louisiana, Joyce Louise Brown of Galveston TX, Paul Michael Brown of Saratoga, Kelvin and wife Crystal Brown of Lindale TX, Vanessa and husband Eric Mings of Houston TX. Her nieces and nephews Beatrice Brown, Matthew Brown, and Abby Brown.

Ms. Ann worked as a manager at Raywood Food Store for 23 years.

Mom enjoyed many things in life, some include gardening, baking, crocheting, holidays, and just loving people. She was the definition of giving. She had an undeniable presence that touched many lives.

“Despite everything, no one can dictate who you are to other people.” – Prince

A service of remembrance is pending.

Honoring Mrs. Brown as pallbearers are Paul Michael Brown, Kelvin Jason Brown, Ryan Kyle Fenocchi, Billy Mills, Lonnie Doyle Smith, and Eric Wayne Mings. Honorary pallbearers will be David Charles Rojas, Bryce Charles Rojas, and Korben Andres Fenocchi.

