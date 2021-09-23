Michael Eugene Wheatley, 61, of Livingston, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born on Saturday, April 9, 1960, in Conneaut, Ohio. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Wendell Wheatley. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 6 years Beverly Wheatley; mother, Mary Elizabeth Doyle; brother, Thomas Wheatley; sisters, Debbie Wheatley and Cyndi Dillingham and husband Mike; nephews, Ian Wheatley, Thomas Wheatley, Jr., Austin Carter, Hunter Carter, and Dustin Wheatley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Michael will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services for Michael will begin promptly at 2:00 pm following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to help cover funeral costs.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

