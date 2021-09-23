Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 21, 2021:

McSween, Harold James – Disorderly Conduct

Lucio, Christian – Possession of Marijuana

Semis, Jony Kevin – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ibarra, Antioco Jr. – Parole Violation

Johnson, Michael Zebulon – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property

Standard, Shawn Aaron – Evading Arrest or Detention

Fregia, Joe Allen Jr. – Public Intoxication

Dodson, James Glenn – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Another and Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security

Kirchner, Christopher Wayne – Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)

Palacios, Alex Dennis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dodson, James Glenn

Ibarra, Antioco Jr.

Johnson, Michael Zebulon

Lucio, Christian

McSween, Harold James

Palacios, Alex Dennis

Semis, Jony Kevin

Standard, Shawn Aaron

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

