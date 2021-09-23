Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 21, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 21, 2021:

  • McSween, Harold James – Disorderly Conduct
  • Lucio, Christian – Possession of Marijuana
  • Semis, Jony Kevin – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ibarra, Antioco Jr. – Parole Violation
  • Johnson, Michael Zebulon – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property
  • Standard, Shawn Aaron – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Fregia, Joe Allen Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Dodson, James Glenn – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Another and Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
  • Kirchner, Christopher Wayne – Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)
  • Palacios, Alex Dennis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
