Randy Dale Wilcher, 64, of Crosby, passed away on September 17, 2021, in Baytown. Randy was born October 1, 1956, in Baytown, to parents, Austin Wilcher and Daisy Bogie Wilcher.

Randy was a lifelong resident of the Crosby-Dayton area. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and golfing. He also enjoyed drinking “a cold one”. Randy was a fun-loving person who loved to harass his friends and family, he was always wearing a smile. All children that knew him as “Grandpa”.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Jared Alan Buck and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by wife of 30 years, Nancy Wilcher; children, Amanda Garrison, Melissa Zenker, and Elizabeth Zenker; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandson; siblings, Judy Blakley and husband, Melvin, Jimmie Wilcher, Daryl Coston and wife, Delores, and Patricia Bareis and husband Byron; sisters-in-law, Linda Wilcher and Dora Wilcher; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Randy will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Magnolia Park Cemetery with Rev. David Faircloth officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

