Susan Jean Warden was born in Sumpter, South Carolina to James H Swink and Betty A Swink on February 12th 1954 and was one of four girls. She went to be with Jesus the early morning of September 16th 2021 with loving family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents James H Swink and Betty A Swink and her sister Annette Swink. She leaves behind a loving and devoted husband Frank Warden of 45 plus years, daughter Katie and husband Doug Flowers of Cleveland, Texas, granddaughter Caitlyn, husband Randy Gurecky and three great grandchildren Brynleigh, Kenzleigh and Lane of Orchard, Texas; Grandson Jacob, wife Nyssa Warden and great grandson EJ of Seattle, Washington. Son James, wife Kendra and grandson’s Greyson and Canyon, granddaughter’s Ember and Aurora of Broaddus, Texas. Her sister’s Marie of Santa Rosa, California and Beverly Hohimer of Abilene, Texas. Along with countless nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

