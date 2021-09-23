Shepherd man killed in auto-pedestrian accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a Shepherd man early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the man’s body was struck by a passing vehicle as he was walking in the median of the southbound lane of US 59 in Shepherd.

The victim is a white male in his late 20s to early 30s.

San Jacinto County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Red Blanchette conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy. The body was transported to Beaumont for autopsy by Neal Funeral Home.

The accident is still under investigation.

As soon as more information is available, an update will be posted.

